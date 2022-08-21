Seeds tumble on last day; Divyanshi shocks Jennifer

City's Jannifer Varghese's dream to win one more title was shattered when in the Under-15 girls final, 11th seed Divyanshi Bhowmick shocked her in marathon seven games. Jennifer had a flying start as she won first two games 11-8, 11-7. But then she failed to maintain the tempo and as a result her rival went on to win 11-8, 11-8, 4-11, 11-8, 11-4. Earlier in the semis, Jannifer got the better of second seed Vaishnavi Jaiswal 11/8,11/6,8/11,5/11,11/8,11/7.

The Under-15 boys semis also witnessed a major upset. Pune's 12th seed Shouren Soman surprised top seed Dhruv Shah (TST) [Seed - 1] 12/10,11/5,11/7,6/11,12/10 whereas third seed Rohan Dani (THN) downed second seed Udit Sachdev (THN) 11/6,11/6,11/8,9/11,8/11,12/10.

Then in the final, Rohan Dani defeated Shouren Soman 11/8,6/11,5/11,11/6,11/3,11/8. Divyansh added another feather to her cap by winning Under-13 girls title. In the final she defeated Swara Karmarkar (NSK) 11/5,11/9,11/2,11/4.The prizes were distributed at the hands of NDTTA president Deepak Dhote, secretary Adv. Ashutosh Potnis, Shekhar Labde, MSLTA secretary Prakash Jasani and others Rajesh Mopkar, Deepak Kanetkar and Mangesh Mopkar were also present on the occasion.

Results

U-15 boys SF: Shouren Soman (PNA) [Seed - 12] Bt Dhruv Shah (TST) [Seed - 1] 12/10,11/5,11/7,6/11,12/10; Rohan Dani (THN) [Seed - 3] Bt Udit Sachdev(THN) [Seed - 2] 11/6,11/6,11/8,9/11,8/11,12/10Final: Rohan Dani (THN) [Seed - 3] Bt Shouren Soman (PNA) [Seed - 12] 11/8,6/11,5/11,11/6,11/3,11/8

U-15 girls SF: Jennifer Varghese (NGP) [Seed - 1] Bt Vaishnavi Jaiswal (TST) [Seed - 12] 11/8,11/6,8/11,5/11,11/8,11/7; Divyanshi Bhowmick (TST) [Seed - 11] Bt Urvi Churi(TST) [Seed - 15] 11/3,11/4,11/8,11/2

Final: Divyanshi Bhowmick(TST) [Seed - 11] Bt Jennifer Varghese (NGP) [Seed - 1] 8/11,7/11,11/8,11/8,4/11,11/8,11/4

U-11 girls final: Aarya Redkar (TST) [Seed - 2] Bt Myraa Sangelkar(TST) [Seed - 4] 11/5,11/3,10/12,11/5

U-11 boys final: Param Bhiwandkar (TST) [Seed - 1] Bt Prateek Tulsani(THN) [Seed - 2] 11/6,11/8,11/9

U-13 boys final: Vivaan Thakkar(TST) [Seed - 9] Bt Nilay Pattekar(THN) [Seed - 3] 7/11,11/7,11/9,11/8,11/3

U-13 girls final: Divyanshi Bhowmick (TST) [Seed - 1] Bt Swara Karmarkar (NSK) 11/5,11/9,11/2,11/4