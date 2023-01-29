Senathon: Tarare wins gold in 1o km race
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 29, 2023 10:05 PM 2023-01-29T22:05:01+5:30 2023-01-29T22:05:01+5:30
In 60 years category, Tarare clocked 1.05 hours to achieve first place. He received medal, memento and certificate.
Tarere is member of Krida Bharti and Tiger Group of Adventure and has an interest in swimming and cycling. Prasanna Hardas of Krida Bharti, Dr Sharad Suryuavanshi and others have congratulated Tarare for his achievement.