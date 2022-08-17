Shree Ganesh, Abid FC, Nawrang, Aurangabad in semis

Nagpur, Aug 17

Shree Ganesh along with Abid FC, Nawrang and Aurangabaf FC entered the semis in Aai Kusum Sahare Memorial Football Tournament at Reshimagh ground, here on Wednesday.

In the first match, Shree Ganesh defeated Yong Boys 1-0.Thanks to Manish Kshatriya who scored an all-important goal in the very third minute.

Mominpura's Abid FC entered the last four stage defeating Shamim Traders 3-0. Shahid (16th min), Shfique (38 th min) and Karan (39 th min) netted one goal each.

Sim's Nawrang defeated Young Haiders 1-0 to enter the semis. Thanks to Yohan Francis who scored the winning goal in the fourth minute.

Aurangabad FC made it to the last four stage defeating Roshu Academy Wardha 3-0. Thomas played an important role in the victory by scoring two goals in 13th and 30th minutes. Carlos (45th min) ably supported him.

In the semis to be played on Thursday, Abid FC will take on Sim's Nawarng whereas Shree Ganesh will lock horns with Aurangabad FC.