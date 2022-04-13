Shrishti creates another Guinness World Record

By campaigning for 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' , Shrishti Sharma, who has become synonymous with record in limbo skating, added one more achievement to her list of achievements. Now she has again registered her name in Guinness World Records in the category of 'Fastest Time to Limbo Skate Over 50 Meters' Limbo Skating. Shrishti had made a successful attempt by completing the course in 7.383 seconds in the category of 'Fastest Time to Limbo Skate Over 50 Meters' on 9th October 2022 at Udasa-Gausut (Umred) Road whose evidences were uploaded on the website of Guinness World Records and after a month on Febaruary 18, 2022 the mail of the record approval was received and soon after a month the certificate was also received.

Firstly this record holder of this title was Wu Xue from China whose timing was 7.974 seconds. It is remarkable that till now Shrishti has achieved 6 Guinness World Record title in six different categories. Srishti is the first girl in the world to break 6 world record titles in Limbo Skating. Shrishti is the student of Center Point School Wardhaman Nagar who studies in class 12th (Science)and aspires to become a doctor in the future.

Area general manager of WCL Umred Diwakar Gokhale and (Staff Officer (E&M) of Umrer Area) Amitava Maity wished Shrishti a bright future by giving her a Guinness World Record certificate and gifts.