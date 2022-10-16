siddhant, Riddhi win U-15 chess titles

Nagpur

Siddhant Gawai in open group and Riddhi Agrawal in girls group won the titles in the the Nagpur District Under-15 Open and Girls Chess Championship organised by Chess Association Nagpur in association with G.H.Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation and Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation at Vivekanand Hall, Shraddha House, Kingsway, Near Kasturchand Park on Sunday.

Top seed Siddhant Gawai justifying his seeding won all the six games to top the table and won the Championship. Mrudul Yadav, seeded third, imporved his position to achieve second position scoring five points out of Six. Sharma Sai and Ayush Ramteke scored 4.5 points each but were placed third and fourth respectively based on their tie break score.

In the girls group, thirdsSeed Riddhi Agrawal trounced top seed Lakshita Kranti Rathod to take the top spot with 5 points out of 5 rounds. Top seed Lakshita followed her to take second place in the merit list with 3.5 points. Anvi Hirde also scored 3.5 point but was placed third in the final ranking list. Simran Tijare with three points to her credit bagged the fourth rank.

Siddhant, Mrudul, Sharma Sai and Ayush Ramteke shall represent the Nagpur district in open group and Riddhi, Lakshita, Anvi and Simran Tijare shall represent Nagpur district in girls Group in the Maharashtra State Under 15 FIDE Rating Chess Championship to be held at Amravati from October 28.

Prizes were distributed at the hands of International Arbiter Swapnil Bansod S.S.Soman and Bhushsan Shriwas were also present.