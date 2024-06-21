Significance of yoga highlighted

Under the radiant theme of 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' which beautifully encapsulates our collective longing for a world united as one, the morning session embraced a gathering of dedicated teachers.

Swati madam shed light on the profound significance of Yoga and its impact on holistic well-being. The invigorating session commenced with a short prayer.

Guiding the participants through the journey of rejuvenation, sports teacher Chetak Khedikar assumed the role of an erudite instructor, while Ganesh demonstrated each asana with utmost precision.

The participants performed the Tadasana, Anjaneyasana, the majestic Tree Pose, Parvatasana, Pashchimottasana, Gomukhasana, Vajrasana and the Shashankasana.

As the participants performed each asana,Khedikar unveiled the intrinsic health benefits associated with each exercise. He elucidated how these ancient disciplines not only strengthen the physical body but also foster mental clarity, emotional equilibrium, and spiritual awakening.

