Sim FC off to a winning start

The score was equalised during the regulation time. In the 46th minute Mehul struck for Sim FC. An equaliser for Bezonbagh came thru Kiran Kumar in the 59th minute.

In tie-breaker Shamin Mare, Steven Machado and Vishal found the net for Sim FC. For Bezongagh only Bhushan Gaikwad succeeded in scoring the goal.

Earlier MLA Mohan Mate inaugurated the tournament. President of Aai Kusum Sahare Foundation and former corporator Nagesh Sahare, former Indian football player Abdul Khalique, Rajesh Hatibed, former corporator Divya Dhurade, Anthony, cricket coach Shirish Sudame, NDAA president Gurudeo Nagrare, NAFC president Abdul Rafique, former corporator Lakhan Yerawar, Sunil Nandurkar, Raju Kose, Sandeep Bele, Tajhir Chimankar and others were also present on the occasion