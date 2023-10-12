Singapore Counsel General Visits MIHAN

Singapore Counsel General was briefed about the MIHAN project. An audio-video presentation about the MIHAN project was also showcased, giving brief about various infrastructure works taken up by MADC and its further expansion plans. He was also briefed about various other airports being developed by MADC like Shirdi International Airport,

Amravati Airport and other Airports in Maharashtra under Regional Connectivity Scheme.

Swati Pandey emphasised that she is striving to attract world class investors to make Mihan a dream township with sustainable industry practices. Swati Pandey also informed that she is in talks with few major companies to bring more investment in MIHAN and generate a good employment for the locals. After the presentation, a walk through was organised for the complete MIHAN project showing all infrastructure works, various companies like TCS, Infosys, HCL, Tech Mahindra, Lupin, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd., AIESL, AAR Indamer, Dassault, Thales and Patanjali etc in MIHAN. The Link Taxiway connecting MRO and other aviation companies was also visited by Counsel General.

Cheong Ming Foong, Consul-General of the Republic of Singapore was overwhelmed by the uniqueness and grandeur of the MIHAN project and congratulated MADC for developing such a world class infrastructure in MIHAN and extended all his support for the growth of MIHAN.