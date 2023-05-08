Small town girl Mansi dreaming to play for India

Mansi Pande, who belongs to Malkapur tehsil in Buldhana district, hogged the limelight in the just-concluded VCA women's one-day league by emerging as best player of the tournament. Now, she is aiming to play in Vidarbha senior women's team. Like every cricketer, her ultimate dream is to play for the nation.

On Sunday Mansi single-handedly propelled Team 'B' to the title victory hitting 50-ball 58 with 10 boundaries and a six before claiming five wickets for 17 runs. In the tournament, she scored two half-centuries, claimed a total 12 wickets and walked away with player of the tournament, best bowler and best player of the final match awards.

After such fabulous performance, Mansi who has represented Vidarbha in Under-19 tournament for two years now, is aiming for a spot in Vidarbha senior team. Mansi, who is doing B Com from Janata College in Malkapur, told Lokmat Times, “I am happy with my performance. Selection is not in my hands. My job is to perform. No doubt, to play for India is my ultimate aim but for that I will have to confirm my place in Vidarbha senior team.”

Mansi started her career as medium pacer but then she developed herself as an off-spinner and also a batter. Her entry into the game is interesting. She had not planned to take it up as a career but it happened accidentally. “I used to play galli cricket but then I went to Khamgaon to attend NCC camp. There I played with boys. One major who was there was quite impressed with my power-hitting. He motivated me to play cricket. Then I joined Chandrakant Salunke's cricket academy in Malkapur. If I had not attended the NCC camp I would not have become a cricketer,” she said.

Mansi has no sports background. Her father is an insurance agent and she has two sisters and one brother. “I live at Radhakisan chawl in Malkapur. My coach Salunke sir and Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) has played an important role in developing me as an all-rounder. Senior team member Bharti Fulmali too helped me by giving her own bat. I am very thankful to them,” she said. Last year Mansi was dropped from 26 probables after attending senior camp. Not disappointed over it, she performed and grabbed the opportunity with both hands.