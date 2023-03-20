SNG girls reign supreme

In the final, SNG defeated Saraskwati Kanya Sangh (SKS). In the third place match, Dharampeth Krida Mandla (DKM) dereated SKS 'B' 18-9. Earlier in the semis, SNG recorded 13-11 victory over DKM while SKS 'A' got the better of their own 'B' team 21-9.

Dr Aditya Soni, Shiv Chhatrapati awardee and Maha Basketball Association president Shatrughna Gokhale, director of Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Shaarad Suryavanshi, former national player Renuka Tanskale and others graced the prize distribution function. Khelo India training centre coach Smita Bakre conducted the proceedings while Archana Kottewar proposed a vote of thanks.