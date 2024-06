SNG, GKM boys enter semis

SNG boys defeated Hanumannagar Krida Mandal (HKM) 37-28 to enter the last four stage. The quarterwise score in favour of SNG was 8-11, 8-3, 10-3, 11-11. Rachit Mohta and Saket Nipane scored eight points each for the winners. For HKM also Virja Sharma and Sadil Sargar played well and netted eight baskets each but in vain.

In another quarterfinal, GKM downed Phoenix 39-12. Thanks to Satvat Gaidhane (12) and Om Babhare (11) who played an important role in GKM victory. For Phoenix, Shurya Shahu scored six points.

RESULTS (ALL QUARTERFINALS)

BOYS: SNG (Rachit Mohta 8, Saket Nipane 8)) bt HKM (Viraj Shamra 8, Sadil Sargar 8) 37-28 (8-11, 8-3, 10-3, 11-11);

GKM (Satvat Gaidhane 12, Om Babhare 11) bt Phoenix (Shaurya Shau 6) 39-12 (11-6, 6-4, 16-2, 6-0)