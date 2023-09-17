SNG to take on DKM in final

In the lop sided semifinals, title contenders SNG made light work of Nutan Bharat Yuwak Sangh (NBYS) 43-21 while hosts DKM defeated United Basketball Academy (UBA)

The nine-day tournament is allotted to Nagpur by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and Sports Authority of India (SAI).

In the first semifinal, SNG started with a bang and dominated the first quarter 12-0 thereafter the title contenders stretched the advantage further to 24 points by winning the second period 17-5.

With a handy advantage at the lemon break, it was time for SNG to test their bench. SNG girls won the third quarter 6-4 but lost the fourth period 8-14 to clinch the tie by 22 points.

For the winners Ridhi Borkar (12) and Gunjan Mantri (9) played well while Sahi Khopade scored nine points for NBYS.

Later in the second semifinal, hosts DKM after a slow start defeated UBA by 22 points (45-23). For the winners, Meehira Dhote fired a game-high 19 points while Anandi Sonewane played a pivotal role with 12 points. Samija Korde (10) was lone scorer in double digit for UBA.

The summit clash of the Khelo India tournament will be played on Monday evening at 6.30pm.

RESULTS (both SEMIFINALS)

SNG (Ridhi Borkar 12, Gunjan Mantri 9) bt NBYS (Sahi Khopde 9) 43-21 (12-0, 17-5, 6-4, 8-14);

DKM (Meehira Dhote 19, Anandi Sonewane 12) bt UBA (Samija Korde 10) 45-23 (6-5, 16-4, 15-8, 8-6)