Somalwar boys, TJIS girls win U-14 futsal titles

Nagpur, Sept 17

Somalwar Nikalas boys and The Jain International School (TJIS) girls won Under-14 futsal titles during Inter-School Sports Meet organised by Raisoni Group of Institutions in association with DSO at Shraddha Park, Wadi Hingna Link Road on Saturday.

In the Inder-14 boys category, Somalwar defeated DPS Kamptee to win the title whereas TJIS girls downed BVM Shrikrishna Nagar in the final.

In the Under-17 girls gorup, DPS Kamptee and Jain International emerged winners and runners-up whereas in theboys group BVM Trimurti Nagar overcame KIDS World to win the title.

Table tenis results

U-12 girlss: Tanisha Kolare (Shakuntala Public School), Devika Nadeshwar (St Joseph's), Sachi Mate (DPS)

U-14 girls: girls: Sharvari Khobragade (Shakuntala Public School), Unnati Sakhare (SFS), Vidhi Kumre ((BKVV)

U-17 girls: Bhumika Malode (Orchid Public School), Shravani Raut (BVM Trimurti Nagar), Jui Mishrikotkar (TJIS).

U-12 boys: Manas Sharma (Sedasadan Sakshamm School), Soham Dhone (Bhange Public School), Lakshit Batre (Bhavans Vidya Mandir, Mouda)

U-14 boys: Shriwar Kumre (BKVV), Parth Kashyap (BVM Koradi), Ajinkya Kalbande (BVM Trimurti Nagar).

U-17 boys: Tejas Washimkar (Mundle), Anagh Gondwe (Mundle), aranjay Kolarkar (Somalwar Nikalas).