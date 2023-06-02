Somalwar sportspersons excels in SSC

Maintaining the balance between study and sports, these students trained under the guidance of physical education teacher Shashikant Chande brought laurels to the school.

Chess player Shatakshi Pathey scored whopping 94.40 per cent marks whereas shuttlers Roshan Deshmukh (81 %), Malhar Pande (80.20 %) and Animash Manke (73.20 %) also scored good marks. Other students including Awdhoot Saraf (chess), Tanay Dangre (kabaddi), Nachiket Deshpande (chess), Janhavi Bhishma (basketball), Aryan Kidole (chess), Ayush Bodade (cricket), Ojas Dhoke (football), Abhimanyu Dethe (chess), Shatakshi Pathey (chess), Mrudul Kamavisdar (chess), Herambh Bhursundi (chess), Ved Brahmapurkikar (chess) Krishika Mohta (badminton), Anandee Bhagat (basketball), Ojas Deshmukh (cricket) and Tishayya Dadilwar (chess) also excelled.