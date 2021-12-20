Soren's brace in Rahul victory over Big Ben

Nagpur, Dec 20

Riding on Badal Soren's brace, Rahul Sankritayan Club blanked Big Ben 3-0 in the ongoing JSW Elite Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at JSW Kalmeshwar ground, here on Monday.

After playing a barren first half, Vasu Kanojiya scored much-awaited goal for the defending champions in the 70th minute. Kanojiya found the net by surprising the rival defenders.Six minutes later Badal Soren slammed fabulous goal from 30 yards to increase the lead 2-0. In the 83 rd minute, Soren was once again action. He converted an excellent pass of Vasu in his second goal and sealed the fate of the opponents On Tuesday, SECR (HQ) will play Nagpur Blues at the same venue at 2.30 p.m.