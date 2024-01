Sourabh slams ton as AIR thrash Ruby

In another Group A match, the Ministerial Services Sports Club won by 3 wickets over Lipton Cricket Club. It was the second successive loss for Lipton CC as they had gone down by 5 wickets to Ruby Colts on Friday.

In Group B, XI Star CC prevailed over Advocate XI by 282 runs, while Navniketan Cricket Club beat Reshimbagh Gymkhana by 5 wickets. On Friday, Navniketan Club had defeated Advocate XI by 137 runs, while Indian Gymkhana had beaten XI Star CC by 61 runs.

BRIEF SCORES

At Guru Nanak Pharmacy College Ground

Ruby Colts" 193 all out in 43.5 overs (Aniruddha Chore 81; Parth Khure 5/40); All India Reporter 195/1 in 35.1 overs (Mohit Nachankar 83, Sourabh Thubrikar 103 n.o.)

Result: All India Reporter won by 9 wickets

At Pandav College Ground

Lipton Cricket Club 209 all out in 48 overs (Aman Mokhade 92) Ministerial Services Sports Club 210/7 in 45.2 overs (Vedant Jajoo 44; Minar Sahare 3/25)

Result: Ministerial Services won by 3 wickets

At Shree Binzani Cricket Club Ground

Reshimbagh Gymkhana: 252/9 in 47 overs (Kedar Jagtap 73, Siddesh Dandewar 58; Suniket Bingewar 3/54, Yash Tittre 3/45) Navniketan Cricket Club 255/4 in 39.1 overs (Faizal Sheikh 59, Parth Kohli 95, Avesh Shaikh 57 n.o.)

Result: Navniketan Cricket Club won by 6 wickets

At Shree Sports Cricket Academy Ground

XI Star Cricket Club 355/8 in 50 overs (Sharjil Sheikh 41, Adhyayan Daga 103, Aryan Meshram 74); Advocate XI 73 all out in 18.1 overs (Aditya Mishra 4/20)

Result: XI Star Cricket Club won by 282 runs