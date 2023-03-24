Sportian first div champ

Piyush Ranade and Aryan Patil scored one goal each for Sportian to fashion the title victory.

The winners walked away with Rs 7,500 and trophy whereas, runners-up team Zainish FC got Rs5,000 and trophy.

JSW head (business excellence) Abhay Girare, CRS head Prashat, NDFApresident

Haresh Vora, secretary Iqbal Kashmiri , Abid Khan, Atmaram Pandey, Kamil Ansari, Khalid Ansari, Md Mubin, A.B Khan, Stanley Gregory, Pappan Pramanik, Adnan Ali, Khalid Ansari,

Mr.Vinod Tiwari and Dr Kamal Ansari graced the prize distribution function.

Individual prizes

Best player of the tournament: Vedant Kalode (Sportian FC), man-of-the-match: Aryan Patil(Sportian FC), best goalkeeper: Myur Sorodkar (Sportian FC), best player of the runners-up team: Md Ahtesham (Zainish FC)