'Sports has great significance'

Nagpur, May5

The inauguration ceremony of the summer coaching camp organised by the Department of Physical Education & Sports of CP and Berar College was held recently at the Reshimbagh ground.

The camp has been organised free of cost in the morning and evening sessions from In this summer coaching camp, the players will get the technical & tactical coaching aspects of kabaddi, boxing and handball. Especially in the morning session, various exercises will be conducted to develop the physical fitness of the players. In the evening session, special emphasis will be laid on developing various skills of Kabaddi, Boxing and Handball.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Milind Barhate, while interacting with the players, said that in today's age of internet and mobile, sports has a unique general significance and with the sole aim of organising these camps is to bring more and more students on the field so that they can showcase their skills. On this occasion, the vice-principal of the college, Dr. Jitendra Mahajan, Kabaddi coach Vilas Kapse,. Dhote Sir and large number of faculty of the college were present.

Dr. Vinod Dongarwar conducted the proceedings while Dr. Nishant Tipte proposed a vote of thanks.