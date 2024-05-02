Sports plays a pivotal role in overall well-being

Nelson, as the dedicated healthcare partner for the upcoming Lokmat Maha Marathon scheduled for February 4, is passionately committed to fostering awareness regarding the importance of physical fitness. This mission gains heightened significance amid the escalating prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases like heart conditions, paralysis, hypertension, and strokes. Through events like marathons, the aim is to spark consciousness and motivate individuals to prioritize their physical well-being. In our contemporary, fast-paced world, characterised by demanding schedules, the imperative of incorporating regular exercise into one's routine cannot be overstated. This imperative extends beyond physical health, delving into the realm of mental well-being. Prioritizing consistent physical activity emerges as a crucial pillar for sustaining not just a healthy body but also a resilient and balanced mind.