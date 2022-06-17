Sportspersons excel in academics too

Nagpur, June17

While maintaining the balance between study and their favourite sports, city students came out with flying colours in the SSC examination, the results of which were declared on Friday.

Somalwar Nikalas table tennis player Sanika Bhoyar has scored 95.60 per cent marks. Another TT player Sarthaki Fulay excelled with 91.60 per cent marks.

Avanti Junghare (chess 94.40), Vyankatesh Dande (chess 95 per cent), Arnav Choudhary (rifle shooting 90 per cent ), Manthan Kale (chess 90 per cent) and Tanisha Choudhary ( karate 93.20 per cent) also made school proud,

Among the athletes Sagar Tiwari of Future Athletics Club and student of Saraswati Vidyalaya scored 93.20 per cent marks. Other athletes include Samit Tong ( Prarna Convent 92.20 per cent), Manthan Shende ( Pt Baccharja Vyas 92 per cent), Kanika Kamble (LDB School, Hingna 89.20 per cent), Bhumika Deshmukh (Mahatma gandhi HS 88.80, Adesh Wandale (88.80 per cent Saraswati Vidyalaya). Raghav Thakre (84.80 per cent). The president of Nagpur District Athletics Association Gurudeo Nagrale, secretary Dr Sharad Suryavanshi, Nagesh Sahare, Dr Sanjay Choudhary, SJ Anthony Umesh Naidu, Ramchandra Wani and others have congratulated the students.