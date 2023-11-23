St Claret, BKCP leadihg on day one

St Claret bagged total 12 medals including five gold, four silver and three bronze. BKCP followed them with 13 including three gold, two silver and eight bronze.

On the first day total 20 athletics, 150 badminton matches and 60 table tennis matches were conducted. Earlier VNIT director inaugurated the event in the presence of Pro-VC Dr Sanjay Duhdhe, international badminton player Ritika Thaker, director of Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryanwashi, NDAA president Gurudev Nagrale and NDBA treasurer Anant Apte. Founder of Orange Olympics Divya Chawla conducted the proceedings while Ketan Kaore proposed a vote of thanks.