St John's wins FC Bayern-Munich football title

In the final, St John’s High School, Mohan Nagar overcame Slum Soccer Football Club 4- 3 via tie-breaker after both the teams failed to break the deadlock in regulation time. In the tie-breaker, Ojas Sirsat, Shyan Khan, Sumit Ranasingh

and Mayank Bodley scored for St John’s while for Slum Soccer, FillipT, Albida M and OmWakle managed to find the back of the net.

Earlier in the semi-finals, St John’s blanked St Joseph’s High School 1-0. The all important goal was scored by Shyan Khan in 19th minute. In the other semis, Slum Soccer got the better of Big Ben FC 4-1 via shoot-out. For Slum Soccer, Fillip T, Albida M, Nayan M and Mohd Atik scored while for Big Ben Ayan Dube managed to send

the ball across the goalline.