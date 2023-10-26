St Johns's drub Raisoni Vidyaniketan 5-0

In the fifth minute, GH Raisoni's Tanish Shahakar committed a blunder by scoring a suicidal goal. Then Raisoni players never recovered from the shock and faced huge defeat. Ojas Sirsat netted two goals for St John's in the 12th and 29th minutes whereas Priyanshu Ranasingh (18th min) and Israil Sayyed (23rd min) scored one goal each.

In other matches, BV Shrikrishna Nagar blanked Bishop Cotton School, State board 3-0. St Ann's English Shcool, Khaparkheda recorded 3-0 victory over Jain International. Delhi Public School eliminated Ira International 5-4 vie-tie-breaker.

Results

St. Ann’s English School, Khaperkheda 3 (Aditya Singh 17th; Kanishk Ghodeswar 19th; Shourya Katwalkar 24th) bt Jain International School 0, Delhi Public School, Kamptee Road bt Ira International School 5 -4 in sudden death,, Kids World School 2 (Avinash Mishra 3rd; Shoeb-Ur Rehman 7th) bt SFS School of Excellence 0, Centre Point School, Katol Road 4 (Indrasheesh Mukherjee 4th & 30th; Ishan Bhavatkar 12th; Dhruv Banarjee 28th) bt Orange City High School 0, Centre Point School, Wardhaman Nagar 4 (Adnan Chimthanwala 10th, 12th, 13th, & 30th) bt NMC MAK Azad Urdu School 0

Today's fixtures

Delhi Public School, Lava V/S BVM, Civil Lines at 09:30 am, Bhonsla Military School V/S Saraswati Marathi High School at 10:15 am, Indian Olympiad School V/S K. John Public School, Asoli at 11 am, Seva Sadan Saksham School V/S Edify High School at 11:45 am, St. Joseph’s Convent School, Fetri V/S BVM, Koradi at 12:30 pm, St. Michael High School V/S Qidwai High School 1:pm.