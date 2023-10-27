St Michel's blank Qidwai HS 3-0

In the very third minute Immanuel Yellamati put St Michael's ahead thru an excellent goal. Again in the 25th minute, he found the net. Four minutes later Fakrio Satnami struck and sealed the fate of the opponents.

Delhi Public School entered the next round defeating BVM Civil Lines 2-0. Arjun Umre (10th min) and Gourang Teotia (22nd min)scored one goal each for DPS. In another match, Edify High School defeated Seva Sadan Saksham School 3 – 2 via tie-breaker. BVM, Koradi and Sraswati Marathi High School were given walkovers as their opponents failed to turn up at the venue.

Meanwhile, K John Public School was given walkover as Indian Olympiad School was not ready to submit identity cards of players on request by K. John Public School