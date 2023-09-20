St Ursula girls U-14 champ

For the winning team Shital, Mahi Yadav, Anushka Thamke and Tanushri scored the goals. For CPS only Sauriva and Diva suceeded in scoring the goals.

In the Under-19 Centre Point School Katol Road entered the final defeating BVM Civil Lines 2-0. Manavi Madan and Anushka Kolhe scored the goals in the 14th and 28th minutes respectively.

In the Under-17 girls section, St Joseph's Convent and Centre Point School, Dabha set up a title clash.

In the first semi-final, St Joseph's defeated Mount Carmel Girls School 2-1 in tie-breaker. The score was nil during the regulation time, In tie-breaker, Sarah Francis, Ananya Deogirkar scored the goals for St Joseph's. For Mount Carmel only Mayuri Puri succeeded in scoring the goal.

In the second semi-final, Centre Point School, Dabha got the better of St Ursula Girls Schooll 4-2 in the penalty shootout. For CPS Dabha, Ishani Ghoshal, Lawanya Kharabe, Prince Singh and Aadhya Diwedi scored the goals.

For St Ursula only Khushi Dadmal and Akshara Sarve scored the goals.

In the Under-14 hardline match, Mount Carmel beat St Joseph's 4-1 via tie-breaker.