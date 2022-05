State team finish third in para kabaddi

Nagpur, May 7

Maharashtra team finished third in the 4th National Para Kabaddi Championship 2022 which was held in Chennai in Tamil Nadu recently. The tournament was jointly organised by by Paralympic Kabaddi Federation of India and Healer Foundation, Para Kabaddi Association Tamil Nadu. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Paudichari, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Vidarbha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, South Eleven, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh participated in the event .Four groups were formed, with a total of 24 matches played in the league knockout system. Maharashtra defeated Chhattisgarh by 27/16 points in the first match, Haryana defeated Maharashtra by 32/18 points in the second match and Maharashtra overcame Paudichari by 33/6 points in the third match. In the quarterfinal, Maharashtra defeated Vidarbha 24-10 and entered the semis .

However in the semi-final match, Tamil Nadu defeated Maharashtra by 47/22 points and entered the final.The final match was between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.In the third place match, Maharashtra defeated Haryana

Governor of Puducyerry and Telangana Dr. Tamilisai, Chandrasekhar (Treasurer, Paralympic Committee of India), Mahadeva (Former Founding Secretary, Paralympic Committee of India), Mahesh Goda (President, Paralympic Kabaddi Federation of India), Sanjay Bhoskar (Vice President of Paralympic Kabaddi Federation of India and Secretary, Para Kabaddi Association Maharashtra). Closing Ceremony Dr. Shakti (CEO, Healer Foundation), Mahesh Goda (President, Paralympic Kabaddi Federation of India), Sanjay Bhoskar (Vice President, Paralympic Kabaddi Federation of India and Secretary, Para Kabaddi Association Maharashtra) graced the closing function.

The third place Maharashtra team was honored with a medal.

Maharashtra team was represented by Ramrao Pandey (Buldhana) Sachin Tandel (Palghar), Sahadev Barde (Raigad), Mangesh Jadhav (Raigad), Sushant Ghatge (Sangli), Omkar Sakpal (Sangli), Gurudas Raut (Nagpur), Abhijit Pawar (Sangli), Raj Rathod (Nanded) Shubham Khiralkar (Jalgaon), Coach: Raju Dudhankar (Nagpur), Manager: Sachin Pakhare (Nagpur).