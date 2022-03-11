State U-12 chess tourney on March 19, 20

Nagpur, March 11

Chess Association of Nagpur (CAN) is organising Maharashtra State Under- 12 Open and Girls Chess Championship in association Dinshaw's, Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation and G H Raisoni Sports and Cultural foundation on March 19 and 20 at G H Raisoni Institute of Engineering & Technology, Shraddha Park, Near MIDC Police Station, Hingna.The inauguration ceremony will take place on March 19 at 9 am followed by the first round at 10 a.m. The tournament will be conducted in rapid format and total prize money for the event is Rs. 25,000.

The prize distribution ceremony will be conducted on next day at 5 p.m. The last date of registration is March 17. CAN president Nishant Gandhi and secretary

Bhushan Shriwas said. “We are committed to raise the bar while constantly improving the playing conditions for our players. In spite of the rising logistical challenges, we will continue to make value additions in making this event a huge success.”

MCA tournament committee member Satchidanand Soman, Dr. Mrinalini Naik and Amit Gandhare of Raisoni group have extended their cooperation for the tournament.

A recognizsd team of arbiters headed by chief arbiter Ajinkya Pingale from Mumbai, deputy arbiter Sheetal Panbude , Amit Temburne, Amit Bhongare, Prayas Ambade will conduct and monitor the tournament.