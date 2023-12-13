Surmayee shines in tennis
Surmayee's outstanding performance in the girl's singles category led her to the quarterfinals, where she defeated Saanvi Roy with an impressive score of (6-4) (6-1). Her determination and skill also secured her a place in the girl's doubles category. In the quarterfinals, Surmayee Sathe and her partner, Suchita Shrirame, displayed remarkable teamwork by defeating Insiya and Naisha Thakkar with a score of (6-1) (6-1). They continued their winning streak by triumphing over Shravya and Sanvi Roy in the semifinals with a score of (6-4) (6-5). The dynamic duo then faced Mishka and Urvee in the finals and emerged runners-Up with a score of (3-6) (3-6). Surmayee's remarkable achievements were recognized with a certificate and trophy.
Principal Perveen Cassad, vice-principal, Bhakti Bobde, her coach, Ganesh Bagde and the staff have congratulated her and wished best luck for the future events.