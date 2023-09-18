Swimmer Duble achieves another milestone

In the last month, he has successfully swam a 70 km distance from English Bay in England to France and back to England with his team.

Jayant has created a new history by swimming two International level channels within two months.

In this expedition between Catalina Island and San Pedro, a distance of 32 km, Jayant started his adventurous swimming expedition on September 14 in the Pacific Ocean at Catalina Island.

On the next day, Jayant reached Terranea Beach at 1:47 PM (PST) and completed his Catalina Channel Solo Swim Expedition in 14 hours and 52 minutes.

During Jayant's adventure swim, several pods of dolphins surrounded him on all sides for nearly three hours. There were herds of sea lions moving closer and closer to Jayant. A couple of times after dawn, whales were also seen intermittently swimming alongside Jayant.

Aim to represent India in Olympics

Jayant dedicated this expedition to his late mother Archana Duble and while sharing his success, he felt delighted that out of the seven oceans that challenge the ocean swimmers of the world, he has successfully swam two channels in Britain and America within two months. Jayant expressed his belief that this adventurous swimming expedition will definitely inspire Indian sea swimmers for the Olympic competition. Jayant also expressed about his vision of creating sea swimmers from Nagpur.

In order to attempt the Solo swim at Catalina Channel, Jayant was into his swimming practice for 3 years. Jayant practices at the Ambazari Lake at Nagpur as well as at NIT swimming pool and SERSA Railway Club, Motibag. Jayant's father, Dr. Jaiprakash Duble is an expert swimmer and a famous international level swimming coach.

