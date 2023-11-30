Table topper Vidarbha to take on Chhattisgarh

Vidarbha are followed by Services and Chhattisgarh with 12 points each. So far everything went in their favour of Vidarbha in the tournament. After defeating two minnows Meghalaya and Manipur in the first two matches, Vidarbha's batting and bowling were tested for the first time against Maharashtra. However, Vidarbha managed to continue their winning streak and defeated the opponents by five wickets. In the previous match, the bowlers wreaked havoc as Atharva Taide-led side thrashed Jharkhand by ten wickets. This huge victory has certainly increased the confidence Vidarbha players and they would like to carry the same momentum in the remaining three matches. For Vidarbha s Taide (174 runs in four matches) and Aman Mokhade(127) are the leading run scorers. They are also getting good support from other batters like Karun Nair, left-handed Shubham Dubey. Pacer Darshan Nalkande who has been retained by Gujarat Titans franchise is third highest wicket-taker in the country with 12 in four matches including one five-wicket haul. Akshay Karnewar (9 in four matches) is also in good form.

Vidarbha would not dare to take the opponents lightly. After losing the tournament opener by 40 runs to Services, they won three straight matches by a big margin. They drubbed Manipur by 88 runs in the previous match and they went on to win against Hyderabad (six wickets) and Meghalaya (77 runs). Therefore, both teams would like to record victory and consolidate their place for the knockouts. After encounter against Chhattisgarh , Vidarbha will play against Hyderabad and Services.