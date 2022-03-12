Team Dragon U-10 boys champs

Nagpur, March 12

Team Dragon boys emerged Under-10 winners defeating Lions 6-4 in the SNG Basketball League 2022 organised by ShivajiNagar Gymkhana (SNG) on Saturday. In an exciting finale. Shantanu Singh scored 4 points for the winner along with Puneet Lohiya who scored 2 points. At the end of 2nd quarter Lions were leading by 4 -0 but Dragon came back strongly to score six points in the second half to win the title. Aksh Gupta Chahal Boob and Neev Shaha fought hard for Lions but in vain.

Fiinals will be conducted tomorrow evening 6 p.m. followed by prize distribution.

Results (semis)

U-13 Girls: Team Hansa Group (Kanishka Mande 16) beat Team Just Clean (Rishika Dhawal 4)16-4; Team Landmark (Riddhi Borkar 8, Saee Khonde 6) beat Team Sanjeevani Foundation 16-0.

U13 Boys: Team Spicy Cagres (Arjun Dume 14) beat Team Himalaya (Anay Kale 6) 20-7; Tam Blue Boys (Krish Sahu 7) beat Team Nipane Hoopers (Herambh Pendse 6) 13-12