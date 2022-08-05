Tennisball cricket trials from tomorrow

The national tournament for boys and girls will be held at Chennai from August 15. The players will be ...

The national tournament for boys and girls will be held at Chennai from August 15. The players will be selected on the basis of their performance in the trials. For more details interested can contact Rajkumar Kaithwad (mobile no 9373977409), Komal Nagpure (9359905631) or Priyanka Mahalle (7385851917).

