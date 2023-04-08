TN Police storm into final

Despite playing a goalless draw against Lucknow Army, Tamil Nadu police entered the final in Majju Seth All India Gold Cup Football Tournament at the Military ground in Kamptee on Thursday. Tamil Nadu entered the final with four points to their credit. On the previous day they defeated DK Pharma Mumbai 1-0 and today settled to a draw with Lucknow Army. In today's encounter, the goalkeeper of both sides hogged the limelight. Selvo Kumar of Tamil Naadu Police and Mani Thapa of Lucknow Army where adjudged as best players of the match for their outstanding performance under the cross bar.

On Friday, Hyderabad Artillery will take on Young Muslim F C at 2 pm. at the same venue