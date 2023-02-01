'Total team work' is MOIL's objective

Nagpur: Team spirit grows through sports. Sports is the first school to emphasise the importance of teamwork, said Chairman and Managing Director, Manganese Ore (India) Limited (MOIL) Ajit Kumar Saxena. He expressed the opinion that MOIL's aim is to achieve the goal by promoting the sports. MOIL is the 'Medal Partner' of the Nagpur Maha Marathon organized by 'Lokmat' at Kasturchand Park on February 5.

Saxena said, " Just as there is competition in sports, there is competition in business as well. Viewing sport and business as competitive is similar. Therefore to achieve the target, we are working in the spirit of 'Total Team Work' and also promote the sports."

Ajit Saxena, who is also a cricketer, said that Lokmat is very popular and added, " If everyone exercises for half an hour in the morning, it helps to improve the quality of work. Employees and their families are encouraged by organising Inter Mines football, table tennis, badminton tournaments in MOIL. New players can be discovered through these events.", said Saxena who completed a 5 km marathon in Visakhapatnam a few days ago.

Life means 'work and exercise'

It is important for everyone to adopt the attitude that 'If we are physically fit, we can be mentally fit.' As life means 'work and exercise', women should emphasise on the physical activity, said MOIL's Director (HR) Usha Singh. Stating that 'Lokmat' Maha Marathon has become the identity of the city, she said, 'People from all walks of life should participate to inculcate marathon culture. I myself have been focusing on yoga, walking, regular exercise for 25 years, women should take half an hour for themselves every day. Morning exercise brightens the day, and also increases work speed and activity.'

Usha Singh said, 'Every woman should take care of her health. Exercise should be done for that. If women stay fit, there will be happiness at home", she said.

