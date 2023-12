Track Star emerges overall champ

Track Star earned the highest nine points to win the overall title. Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal (4) finished runners-up while Hingna's HTKB finished third with three points.

Earlier former international athlete Rohini Raut, Ritesh Anand, Vaishali Fating, Vaishali Chatare, Sarang Mirasi, Soma Kiran, Dr Sharda Naidu and others flagged off the event.

Sports management council member of RTMNU Dr Ajay Agrawal, sports physiotherapist Dr Kevin Agrawall, deputy registrar Dr Rajenra Utkhede, sports nutritionist Nehe Gowasi, NDAA president SJ Anthony, secretary Dr Sharad Suryawanshi , distributed the prizes.

Results (1st three)

10 km men: Rajan Yadav, Saurav TGiwari, Jayprakash Kolhe

10 km women: Riya Dohtare, Tejaswini Lambkane, Puja Panchbudhe

8 km U-20 boys: Kunal Wagh, Pranay Mahule, Bhavesh Khandar

6 km U-18 boys: Samit Tong, Abhishek Bawne, Madhav Gupta

4 km U-18 girls: Bhavyashree Mahalle, Chaitlai Borekar, Anjali Madavi

2 km U-16 boys: Shivaji Wankhede, Pradyum Raut, Naman Awachar

2 km U-16 girls: Janhavi Hirudkar, Janvi Bawane, Tanmayee Pimpalkar

2 km U-14 boys: Samyak Lohkare, Granth Katariya, Aboli Tichkule

1 km U-14 girls: Himanshi Bawane, Dhanashree Kale, Avani Kolhe