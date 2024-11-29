Tushar, Shree hit tons to put Vid boys on top

Vidarbha bowlers then struck two early blows with Chavate and Parth Khure dismissing the two UP openers with just six runs on the board. Aman (64*) and captain Bhavy Goyal (34) added 83 runs for the third wicket to revive the UP innings. Thakkar dismissed the latter towards the end of the day's play, leaving UP with an uphill task.

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha 1st innings: 389 all out in 136 overs (Tushar Suryavanshi 101, Shree Choudhary 136 n.o., Vedant Dighade 60, Devansh Thakkar 41, Sanskar Chavate 34; Akshu Bajwa 5/76)

Uttar Pradesh 1st innings 106/3 in 42 overs (Aman 64 batting)

UP trail in 283 runs