Twin football titles for Rabbani

In the under-14 final, Rabbani defeated Delhi Public School (DPS) 3-0. Jamal, Moin Kashif and Farhan Ansari netted one goal each for the winning team. In the Under-19 final, Rabbani overcame Ira International School 3-0. Thanks to Mohammad Omar who struck twice. He was well supported by Kavish Jamal who scored one goal. School secretary Altaf-Ur-Rahim, headmaster Iftekhar Ahmad, deputy headmaster Masrur Ahmed, supervisor Sajid Ahmad Khan have congratulated the players and wished them best luck.