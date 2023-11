U-19 boys record victory against Tripura

After having shot out Tripura for 95 runs in their first innings, Vidarbha made 219 in their first essay, thereby taking a comfortable 124-run lead. Vidarbha bowlers then dismissed Tripura a second time for 77 to win by an innings. Pratham Maheshwari and Parth Khure finished with match figures of 8/76 and 6/49, respectively.

BRIEF SCORES

Nov 24-17, 2023 – Civil Lines Ground, Nagpur

Tripura 1st innings 95 all out in 49.3 overs (Pratham Maheshwari 4/37, Arjun Ingle 2/28, Parth Khure 3/20)

Vidarbha 1st innings 219 all out in 69.3 overs (Tushar Suryavanshi 46, Zubairoddin 49, Vedant Dighade 57 not out, Devansh Thakkar 30: Abhik Paul 3/56, Arkajit Roy 3/62, Saptajit Das 2/0)

Tripura 2nd innings 79 all out in 33.1 overs (Saptajit Das 25; Pratham Maheshwari 4/39, Parth Khure 3/29, Arjun Ingle 2/13)

Result: Vidarbha won by an innings and 45 runs