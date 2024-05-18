Ultimate Warriors win nine medals

Maharashtra team got the first place in the tournament and team from Ultimate MMA Combat Warriors Centre of

Nagpur excelled. The gold medals were won by Yogesh Vaidya, Mugdha Dawande and Saumya Murkute while bronze medallists were Bhushan Chaple, Prarthana, Purva, Praneet, Akshata and Mansi.

All the players give the credit for their success to coachBhushan Chaple and Sharif Bapu. President of MMA India and

Maharashtra Mixed Martial Arts Association, congratulated all the players and coaches of the Nagpur team