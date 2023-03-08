Umar, Yusuf honoured with brown belts

The exam was conducted by organization commission Member of Karate India Dr. Zakir S. Khan and he was assisted by Shahwar Khan, Mehvish Ali and Akash Shahu.

The belt distribution ceremony was graced by the principal of Steps Play School Dr.Shaziya Khan.

Belt holders

Yellow belt: Mirza Zain Baig, Hashir Ahmed, Kunal Mishra, Mohammad Azha, Anas Khan, Hridyansh Bardhan, Kunal Maurya and Kumkum Shahu.

Orange belt: Hamdan Yusuf, Faiza Sharmeen, Aqsa Mosin Khan, Vanshika Meshram, Khushanki Gudadhe, Dev Shahu, Anokhi Shahu and Kundan Bhoyer

Blue belt: Sayyed Asad, Zunaira Fatema, Hamna Ghazi, Syed Arisha Zainab, Jiya Pali, Azma Khan

Samar Singh Thakur, Zobiya Ali and Maheen Ahmed

Green bellt: Zainab Tabassum, Zoya Fatema, Zohair Khan, Avnish Kadwe, Humaira Khan, Zoya Sheikh, Disha Banerjee, Saksham Kaurase, Rayyan Rahman and Aayush Khandare

Purple belt: Nashra Fatema, Ayesha Fatema Khan and Mohammad Sibtain

Brown belt: Mohammad Umar Khan, Yusuf Aziz