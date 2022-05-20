Unnati wins two golds, breaks two meet records

Nagpur, May 20

Budding athlete Unnati Chilkewar clinched two gold medals and at the same time also broke two meet records in the ongoing athletics event of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur on Friday.

Unnati, representing Namhya Foundation bagged her first gold medal in women’s long jump with a new meet record. She leaped to a distance of 5.38m.

Then she claimed another gold in women’s 100 metres breaking another meet record with a timing of 13.44s.

Aastha Rawat of Future Athletics and Sports Adademy claimed a gold medal in the ongoing athletics event of the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur on Friday.

Aastha clinched the discus throw gold in the Under-18 girls category with a throw of 14.83 metres.

Tannu Bhajankar of IDCPE finished second (14.37,) while Tanvi Nimkar of Udaan Sports Academy ended third (13.61m).

In the Under-18 boys’ 100 metres, Om Itkelwar missed equalling the meet record by one second to claim the gold medal.

Itkelwar, representing RTM Nagpur University finished the race in 11.77 seconds.

Praveen Bundel of Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal finished second with a timing of 12.32s while Johann Kalawa of Shakti Sports Foundation finished third (12.66s).