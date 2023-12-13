VC takes review of NU's proposed sports complex

The proposed sports complex will be constructed on the land behind the university's Subhedar Hall off Amravati Road.

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned total Rs 100 crore to the university and Rs 44 crore will be spent on multipurpose sports complex. The university has already received the first installment of Rs 20 crore and the actual work will start soon. The university has appointed architect Anand Sarda to look after the construction work of the stadium. The technical committee includes director of Department of Sports and Physical Education Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, member of board of physical education Dr Dhananjay Welukar, Dronacharya and Arjuna awardee Vijay Munishwar, PWD executive engineer Varsha Ghute, deputy engineer Atul Gote, architect Anand Sarda, university engineer Nitin Vishwarar, deputy engineer Mahendra Patil.

Indoor facility for ten ames

The multi-story multi-purpose indoor stadium to be constructed in the university premises will be for ten games. Day and night competition of 10 games can be held and indoor stadium will also be available for practice. Facilities for basketball, handball, table tennis, gymnastics, indoor kabaddi, judo, wushu, badminton, swash, wrestling etc. will be available in this indoor stadium. Besides this basketball and handball competitions can be held indoor The stadium will have day and night competition facilities. So the players here will get a big scope. There will be facilities for badminton competition on the third floor.