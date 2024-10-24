VCA rates Pandav College wicket 'dangerous'

The ongoing Guzder League 'A' Division Cricket Tournament organised by Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) at Pandav College ground, Umred road witnessed an unusual incident when the match had to be stopped due to the dangerous nature of the wicket. The apex cricket body in the region issued a show cause notice to the ground authorities and has temporarily suspended the venue from hosting Guzder League fixtures.

The ball swung wildly during the league match between Navniketan Cricket Club and Ministerial Services Sports Club (MSSC) played on October 19.

Sources said there was uneven bounce on the wicket when Navniketan Club was batting. The match started late at 12.28 pm due to wet conditions of the ground. The questionable condition of the pitch could be ascertained from the first two balls of the first session itself. The first ball remained extremely low whereas the next dashed against the helmet of the batter.

After tea also the wicket was behaving awkwardly and the uneven bounce on the wicket was considered 'dangerous' for any batter. Finally, the umpire decided to stop the match as the pitch was simply unplayable.

The source said the wicket was extremely underprepared and the outfield was also in a terrible condition. With the Pandav College ground out of consideration, the Guzder 'A' Division League will now be restricted to just three venues including Shree Sports Academy, Yerla, Gurunanak Pharmacy College and NSSM ground.

Interestingly the VCA conducted a two-day workshop for curators and groundsmen in August and as many as 39 curators/groundsmen from in and around Nagpur as well as 20 from the districts had participated in the workshop. Chief curator Praveen Hinganikar as well as other senior curators Dilip Choudhary, Abhijit Piprode Pawan Yadav and Jasveer Saini had interacted with the participants. Former groundsmen questioned the use of holding such workshops when the wickets for even a Guzder League fixture cannot be maintained properly.

'It happened due to rain,

match to be replayed'

In this regard when contacted VCA chief curator Pravin Hingnikar said that it had rained the previous night and also on the match day in the morning. "When the wicket started behaving awkwardly, I asked the umpires to stop the match," he said, adding that a VCA curator was also sent to inspect the wicket. "We will not allow 'A' division matches on the ground till we get a satisfactory report from the curator," Hingnikar made it clear. He also said that the match would be replayed soon.

VCA disaffiliates SB City College Cricket Club

In another significant development, the VCA has disaffiliated SB City Cricket Academy from hosting and playing matches. It is learnt that the action was taken as the academy has not paid the affiliation fees. In this regard Mohit Shah, the president of Nagpur Shikshan Mandal which runs the Academy along with Mohta Science Cricket Club and Nagpur Shikshan Mandal Club has written a letter to VCA demanding entry to their clubs in VCA's Guzder League Tournament and allotment of association matches at their club ground.VCA rates Pandav College wicket 'dangerous'

