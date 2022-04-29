VCA to hold trials for girls from May 4

Nagpur, April29

Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) will be conducting trials for girls and women at Srinivasa Public School (LAD College Ground), Seminary Hills from May 4 to 7, informs a VCA press release. Selection trials for Under-14 Women will be organised on May 4 at 6 am. Cut-off date for U-14 women –born between 31-08-2011 and 01-09-2008. For Under-16, it will be held on May 5 at 6.00 am. Cut-off date for U-16 women — born on or after 01-09-2006. Under-19 women on May 6 at 6.00 am. Cut-off date for U-19 women — born on or after 01-09-2003.. Trials for Under-23 and senior women will be held on May 7 at 6.00 am. Cut-off date for U-23 women — born on or after 01-09-2000. All players should carry their playing kits, original birth certificate, Aadhaar card and bonafide certificate. All players should report 15 minutes before the trials.