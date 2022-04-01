Veer wreaks havoc as Vidarbha lose to Maharashtra by 29 runs

All-rounder Siddhesh Veer claimed eight wickets as Vidarbha lost to Maharashtra by 29 runs in the CK Nayutu Trophy match at DVR Ground, Mulapadu (Vijaywada) on Friday.

While chasing the target of 211, Vidarbha meekly surrendered to Veer and were all out for 181 in their second innings.

Veer, who had played Under-19 World Cup in 2020 at Sout Africa finished with an impressive figures of 21-2-74-8 whereas S Kothari got two for 56.

In their run chase, Vidarbha lost the openers A Choudhari (13) and Aman Mokhade (14) with just 28 runs on board. Then Yash Rathod (50, 80b, 6x4)and Mohit Kale (24, 43b, 3x4) settled the innings. While rotating the strike and punishing the poor deliveries they made 44 run partnership for third wicket. When they looked settled Veer got rid of Kale with 72 runs on board. Vidarbha suffered another blow when Harsh Dubey returned to pavilion on duck. Captian Siddhesh Wath (18, 22b, 1x4, 1x6) too failed to face Veer. Yash Rathod completed his half-century before becoming the victim of Veer. Mandar Mahale (38m 59b, 3x4, 1x6) tried his best to bring Vidarbha on track but Veer was devastating. Next four batsmen added just 17 runs before Vidarbha were bowled out for 181.Vidarbha will play their next match against Railways from April 5.