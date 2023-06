Veteran swimmers Anjali, Nilima bring laurels

organised by Sanyukta Bhartiya Khel Foundation at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukharjee Swimming

Pool, Talkatora, New Delhi. Representing Maharashtra in swimming Anjali won three gold in age 35-40 years women age group in 50 and 100 Mts. freestyle and 100 Mts. breaststroke whereas Nilima won two gold and one silver in 51-55 years age group in in 200 and ; 400 Mts. Freestyle. With their best performance they are now qualified for international swimming

championship – 2023 scheduled at Dubai.

Both the swimmers are the regular members of Aqua Sports Club taking swimming training

under the able guidance of senior coach Dr. Pravin Lamkhade and coach Vishal Chandurkar at NIT Swimming Pool.