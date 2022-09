Victors Academy karatekas bring laurels

Nagpur, June 16

Karatekas from Victors Karate Academy Jaripatka Nagpur, excel in the Inspiration Cup 2nd State Karate Championship conducted by Muktadev Bahuudeshiya Vikas Sanstha and Karate Kokusai Independent Association Maharashtra, at S.F.S. College, Seminary Hills Nagpur recently.

Total 26 students were selected for this event from the academy and 32 medals they achieved. The medal winners in Under-12 category include Daksh Ramteke ( two gold in kata and kumite), Daksh Sorde ( one gold in kumite) , Swarup Pati( gold in kumite) , Varnit Tembhurne (gold in kata), Rabnek Singh Siddhu (two silver in kata & kumite), Aaradhya Dandare (silver in kata and kumite), Anay Shrivastav (silver in kumite), Anugya Bagde (silver in kumite), Sparsh Patil (silver in kata), Gitanshu Mhase (silver and bronze in kata) , Purvi Nandeshwar (bronze in kata & kumite), Aarav Fulzele (bronze in kata & kumite), Tanushka Bagde (bronze in kata), Simran Dhole (bronze in kumite )l, Dhyanratna Khaparde (bronze in kumite), Shreyansh Sorde (bronze in kumite), Viyansh Meshram (bronze in kumite),

In the above 12 yers section those who won the medals include Prachita Patil (two gold meals in kata & kumite), Tushit Nikose (two gold medals in kata & kumite), Kadambari Khaparde(gold in kumite), Harshita Soni (gold in kumite), Prashabdi Nikose(gold in kate and bronze in kumite), Rutuja Thool ( silver in kumite).

Hansika Khaparde, Siddhant Manekar, Nirved Tembhurne shown their excellent performance in their respective age and weight categories.

Prachita Patil, Tushit Nikose, Rutuja Thool worked hard for the team and they got felicitated by sensei Eaish Gaurkhede. All karatekas gave credit of their success to their parents, coach and director of Victors Karate Academy Sensei Ravikant Meshram.