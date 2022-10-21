Vid colts storm into final, Beat Maha by 48 runs (VJD),

Batting first after winning the toss, Vidarbha piled up 296 for 7 in 50 overs. In reply, Maharashtra made 240 for nine in 47 overs when the rain stopped the play. Finally, Vidarbha were declared the winner thru VJD method.

The day belonged to opener Tushar Suryavanshi (84, 117, 11x4, 1x6), Danish Malewar (70 )and Jagjot Singh who extremely batted well. After losing first wicket for 28, Suryavanshi and skipper Mohammad Faiz (26, 41b, 5x4) made crucial 66 run partnership for second wicket. After the departure of skipper Mohammad Faiz (lbw by Kiran Chormale) Danish Malewr (70b, 69b, 8x4. 1x6) gave good company to Suryavanshi. In the process, both completed half-centuries and also stitched up 109 run partnership for third wicket. Finally, their century-run partnership came to an end when Nishad removed Suryavanshi with 203 runs on board Soon Vidarbha lost two wickets more in the form of Malewar and Roit Binkar. After their departure Jagjot and Asit Singh hammered the rival bowlers. While Jagjotremained not out on 47 in 26 balls hitting three sixes and equal number of fours, Singh knocked off 26 n 18 balls with the help of three towering sixes and one four. Both made 56 run partnership for sixth wicket. Gaurav Farde contributed 11.

For Maharashtra, Kirna Chormale (3 for 67) was the main wicket-taker. He was well supported by AR Nishad (2 for 41).

In reply, Maharashtra tried their best to reach the target but Vidarbha bowlers thwarted their plans. thanks to Jagjot and Dharmendra Thakur who shared six wickets between them.Pacer Rajsingh Chavhan got two for 44.

For Maharashtra, Digvijay Patil top scored with (79, 77b,6x4, 2x6). Kirna Chormale (44, 41b, 2x4, 3x6) and Yash Boramani (37) were main scorers. In the final Vidarbha will take on Punjab on October 23.

Scores in brief

Vidarbbha: 296 for 7 in 50 overs (Tushar Suryavanshi 84, Danish Malewar 70, Jagjog 47 not out, Ashish Singh 26, Kiran Chormale 3 for 67, AR Nishad 2 for 41)

Maharashtra: 240 for 9 in 47 overs (Digvijay Patil 78, Kiran Chormale 44, Yash Boramani 37, Jagjot 3 for 45, Dharmendra Thakur 3 for 37, Rajsingh Chavhan 2 for 44)

Result: Vidarbha won by 48 runs (VJD method).