Vid girls qualify for knockouts
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 29, 2024 06:35 PM2024-11-29T18:35:08+5:302024-11-29T18:35:08+5:30
Sakshi then anchored the chase to perfection to lead her team to victory in only 8.1 overs. BRIEF SCORES ...
BRIEF SCORES
Mizoram: 51 all out in 28.2 overs (Swara Thakare 2/1, Sakshi Bhupal 2/11, Sweta Tiwari 2/9, Riddhi Tundalwar 2/10)
Vidarbha: 52/2 in 8.1 overs (Sakshi Bhupal 32 n.o.)
Result: Vidarbha won by 8 wickets