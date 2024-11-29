Vid girls qualify for knockouts

Sakshi then anchored the chase to perfection to lead her team to victory in only 8.1 overs.

BRIEF SCORES

Mizoram: 51 all out in 28.2 overs (Swara Thakare 2/1, Sakshi Bhupal 2/11, Sweta Tiwari 2/9, Riddhi Tundalwar 2/10)

Vidarbha: 52/2 in 8.1 overs (Sakshi Bhupal 32 n.o.)

Result: Vidarbha won by 8 wickets