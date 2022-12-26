Vid girls thrash U'khand by nine wickets

Vidarbha won the toss and elected to field first. Their decision proved correct as Uttarakhand lost their wickets at regular intervals and were restricted to 70 for 9 in 35 overs. Only opener skipper Shiba (21) and Vaishali (15) showed some resistance.

For Vidarbha,Yashashri Soley (3 for 11) and Dharvi Tembhurne (2 for 11) bowled well. Mansi Borikar and Akshara Itankar were chipped in with one wicket each.

In reply, Vidarbha achieved the target losing just one wicket in 15.3 overs. Sanskruti Sant played an unbeaten knock of 28 in 48 balls hitting three boundaries Dharvi Tembhurne scored (22, 39, 4x4) whereas Ashwini Deshmukh remained not out on (11, 8b, 2x4).